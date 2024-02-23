‘It’s like adding salt to injury’

Rizvi says plan to hike power, fuel prices ‘anti-people’

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi yesterday slammed the government for its plan to increase the prices of electricity and fuel in March, labelling it as "anti-people, and cruel".

"The government that has captured power illegally can take such an anti-people and unacceptable decision," he said at a press briefing in the capital.

"This decision will be extremely ruthless. The decision ahead of Ramadan means adding salt to injury. Those with moderate and low incomes are already struggling, with 80 percent of the population not experiencing any rise in their income," said Rizvi.

"People are living in extreme hardship, with some facing hunger and malnutrition. The government's decision to raise the prices of electricity and fuel will push the people into danger," he added.

If the prices of electricity and fuel increase, it will have a negative impact on the people through a chain reaction, said the BNP leader.

BNP strongly condemns the plan to hike the prices of electricity and fuel, he said, adding that if the government increases the prices, the party will announce protest programmes.