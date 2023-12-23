It’ll be doomsday before BNP comes to power: Shahjahan Omar

If the BNP keeps up its current strategy of not participating in polls, it will be doomsday before his former party comes to power again, said Awami League candidate for Jhalakathi-1 Shahjahan Omar.

Omar, who recently left BNP and got the Awami League ticket to contest the upcoming national election, made the remarks while addressing a rally at Kathalia Pilot Girl's School yesterday afternoon.

"The BNP plans to participate in the election only if there is an assurance that it will come to power. Fifteen years have passed like this. They will most likely continue to wait till doomsday and even then, they won't come to power," he said.

Presided over by upazila AL president Bimal Chandra Samaddar, the rally was also addressed by Kathalia UP Chairman Md Emadul Haque Monir.