Islamic song at puja mandap: Ctg Puja Udjapon Parishad president, secretary relieved from posts

Central committee of the Bangladesh Puja Udjapon Parishad today relieved its Chattogram chapter President Ashish Bhattacharya and General Secretary Hillol Dey for failing to perform their responsibilities adequately.

Earlier, the Chattogram unit issued a lifetime termination of Joint Secretary Sajal Dutta for allowing a group that rendered songs, including one having Islamic theme, at JM Sen Hall Puja mandap yesterday evening, as stated in a release signed by Sachin Chandra Baroi, office secretary of the Bangladesh Puja Udjapon Parishad.

Besides, central Puja Udjapon Parishad strongly condemned the incident.

President of Bangladesh Puja Udjapon Parishad Shri Basudev Dhar and General Secretary Shri Santosh Sharma said in a statement that people of the Hindu community have been deeply hurt by this unexpected incident. The parishad demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident and exemplary punishment.

Simultaneously, the Puja Udjapon Parish emphasised that the government has implemented necessary measures to ensure the successful celebration of Durga Puja. Such incidents can understandably hinder these positive efforts, it said.

The statement called for collaboration among the government, military, law enforcement, political parties, and student organizations to unite against miscreants, stressing that there is no alternative to this collective action.

Meanwhile, Puja Udjapon Parishad Chattogram Finance Secretary Sukanto Bikash Mohajan filed a case accusing seven persons with the Kotwali Police Station today.

The six persons who performed songs on the stage and Sajal Dutta were accused in the case, said Fazlul Kader, officer in-charge of Kotwali Police Station.

Police earlier detained two of the six persons. The two individuals were shown arrested in the case.