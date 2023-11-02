Islami Andolan gets DMP nod to hold rally in city tomorrow

Islami Andolan Bangladesh (IAB) yesterday received permission from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) to hold a rally at Suhrawardy Udyan tomorrow.

Nazmur Raihan, special assistant to the DMP commissioner, told The Daily Star that the rally was allowed to be organised on 20 conditions in response to the party's application on October 22.

The DMP, however, in its approval letter, said the police permission does not necessarily mean approval for the use of the venue, meaning the party will have to obtain permission separately from the authorities concerned for using the grounds.

The 20 conditions include: confining the rallies to the designated spaces; not gathering people on the streets or sidewalks outside of the approved places; only allowing people to assemble two hours before the start of the rallies; concluding the rallies within the allotted time; not giving provocative speeches or distributing leaflets; and not using sticks or rods in the name of carrying banners or festoons.

Earlier, IAB announced a "grand" rally demanding the dissolution of parliament, holding the upcoming general election under a "national government", introduction of a proportional electoral system, and the resignation of the current Election Commission.