Intra-party feuds will be dealt with a firm hand

Quader tells party leaders

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday asked the party leaders and activists not to engage in any kind of conflict among themselves over the election results.

Addressing a joint meeting of the AL central executive council and advisory council at the party office on Bangabandhu Avenue, he warned the leaders of stern organisational action if they do not comply with the directive, said three leaders who were present at the meeting.

The directive comes at a time when the party is concerned over post-election clashes between the supporters of the AL nominees and the party leaders who ran as independents.

The central leaders, who are tasked with stopping the intra-party clashes, are talking to district and upazila unit leaders about the matter, said several policymakers of the party.

On Monday, AL President Sheikh Hasina asked the party leaders and activists to stop blaming each other.

She also said that the opposition may try to take advantage if they remain busy finding faults among themselves.

At yesterday's meeting, Quader also asked the senior leaders to visit the districts where the local committee's tenure expired and hold councils.

He asked the leaders of the two units of Dhaka city to form the thana- and ward-level committees immediately.

Quader also denounced Transparency International Bangladesh's claim that the election was staged.

"Was it a staged election? What do you think? Then why do the renowned democratic countries of the world praise the election of Bangladesh saying that it was fair?" he said.

The neighbouring countries have congratulated the prime minister, he added.

"Even the high commission of Pakistan congratulated our prime minister.

"Since the opposition boycotted the election, we had to adopt a new strategy to hold a free and fair election with the participation of the people. We benefited from that. Barring one or two incidents, the election was peaceful."

The TIB at a press conference yesterday termed the 12th parliamentary election one-sided. It said the polls were staged to appear competitive.