Intra-party feud: JP relieves two senior leaders of all party posts

Two senior leaders of Jatiyo Party were relieved of all posts, in the latest instance of intra-party feud.

JP chairman GM Quader yesterday relieved JP Co-Chairman Kazi Firoz Rashid and JP presidium member Shunil Subho Roy, exercising the power bestowed upon him by the JP charter, the party said in a press release.

GM Quader took the decision a day after several hundred JP leaders and activists staged a demonstration in front of the JP chairman's Banani office, demanding resignation of Quader and secretary general Mujibul Haque Chunnu.

Subho Roy was among several JP senior leaders and activists who gave Quader and Chunnu a 48-hour ultimatum to resign from their posts.

They blamed Quader and Chunnu for the debacle in the January 7 national election, an allegation refuted by the duo.

After Quader's decision, Subho Roy said, "GM Quader is no one in the Jatiyo Party, so his order means nothing to me."

JP had participated in 267 seats but managed to win in only 11, which is the party's worst outing in the polls since 1991. Most JP contestants lost their security deposits in the 12th parliamentary polls.