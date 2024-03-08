Int'l Women's Day Rally: Police foil Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal’s rally

Police foiled BNP women's wing Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal's rally in Dhaka, marking International Women's Day today.

Around 10:00am, the leaders and activists of the party gathered in front of the party's central office in Nayapaltan and brought out a rally after a short discussion, but police stopped it.

Later, they condemned the police obstruction by chanting slogans and left the place.

Afroza Abbas, president of Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal, said, "It is so unfortunate that the police did not allow women to hold a peaceful rally on International Women's Day."

"This is proof of how the country's women's society is. We strongly condemn and protest today's cancellation of our peaceful rally," she added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of DMP Farzana Yasmin told reporters, "We stopped them because they did not have permission to hold a rally. They were permitted to hold discussions and they did it."