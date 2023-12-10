Int’l Human Rights Day: Family members of BNP supporters gather at Press Club

Family members of BNP supporters started gathering at Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka since 9:00am today to join a human chain programme marking International Human Rights Day.

The demonstration, which is scheduled to begin at 11:00am, has been organised by BNP to draw attention to the alleged human rights violations against the party members.

Photo: Anisur Rahman

Participants were seen chanting slogans in front of the Jatiya Press Club on the occasion, our correspondent reported from the spot.

" I demand release of my son," said Majnu Mridha, who joined the demonstration.

According to Mridha, his son Arif Hossain Mithu was arrested on November 4 by Demra police.

Photo: Anisur Rahman

Meanwhile, a large number of law enforcement personnel have been deployed in the press club area.

Yesterday, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said families of victims would take part to protest disappearances, killings, and false charges against BNP men.