Int’l bodies fail to deliver when needed: PM

Though there are many international bodies, they often fail to deliver in the time of crisis, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"I think many platforms are already there, but these don't work," she said responding to a question from Enayetullah Khan, Editor-in-Chief of United News of Bangladesh (UNB), at a press conference at Gono Bhaban.

The press conference was held to share the outcomes of her recent visit to Germany for the Munich Security Conference 2024.

Khan in his question asked the PM if she is mulling taking the initiative of forming a platform with middle and emerging powers considering the challenges Bangladesh is facing, especially when the non-aligned platform has become irrelevant in the current political landscape.

The prime minister said that her hands are already full dealing with issues of her country.

"I am an ordinary person. I am busy with my country, and its people. Yes, I raise my voice and protest where I see any injustice. I always say that I don't want war, I want peace," she said.

She said vetoes are being used on proposals to stop the Gaza war in the United Nations Security Council, akin to those used during the Liberation War of Bangladesh. In the meantime, genocide continues in Gaza where even hospitals are not being spared of attacks and children don't have food.

"I protest such things. I am conscious enough of my power whatever I have. I don't think that I need to do anything bigger than it," she said.