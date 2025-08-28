Interim govt’s goal to establish new political arrangement in Bangladesh: Mahfuj

Information Adviser Mahfuj Alam has said the goal of the interim government formed through the July uprising is to eliminate inequality and establish a new political arrangement in Bangladesh that will strengthen the democratic system.

Despite differences in political ideology, all must work together in unison to build a prosperous and developed Bangladesh, he said while addressing a commemorative event marking the first anniversary of the July uprising at the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC on Tuesday, according to a message received in Dhaka today.

The adviser said that the people and students of Bangladesh rose in protest against the "cruel oppression, repression and brutality" of fascist ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, which eventually led to the July uprising and the formation of the interim government.

The July uprising was the outcome of people's resistance against 16 years of misrule marked by killings, enforced disappearances, murders and rampant corruption, he said adding students and citizens could no longer remain silent.

The programme was attended by members of the US Senate and Congress, senior officials from the State Department, diplomats from various countries, as well as students and expatriates who had actively supported the movement while living in the US.