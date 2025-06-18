Interim govt will quickly fulfill election promises, Rizvi hopes

It is necessary to give democracy a solid to prevent the ugly rise of autocracy, he says

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today expressed the hope that the interim government will quickly implement the promises it made regarding the national election.

"We hope that the government will soon live up to its pledge to hold the election (in mid-February)," he said while talking to reporters after paying homage to BNP founder Ziaur Rahman, along with the leaders of the newly formed committee members of the Narsingdi district unit BNP.

Rizvi said it is necessary to give democracy a solid and institutional foundation to prevent the ugly rise of autocracy.

If elected to power, he said, their party would run the country in consultation with all political parties that joined hands with them in the movement for the restoration of democracy.

The BNP leader said all political parties, including BNP, extended their support to the interim government with many hopes and expectations.

He questioned why those in law enforcement agencies who allegedly tortured opposition members by implicating them in false and fabricated cases during the previous Awami League regime have not yet been brought to justice.

The BNP leader urged the government to identify and take action against the errant members of Rab, police and DB who abused their power and carried out unlawful activities and repression at the behest of autocratic ruler Sheikh Hasina.

He said if anyone believes the government has lost its neutrality, the matter should be resolved through discussion.

Rizvi said BNP remains united under the uncompromising leadership of Begum Khaleda Zia and Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman. "All conspiracies by Sheikh Hasina to split BNP have failed... The crisis is not over yet. We still have a long way to go to fully restore democracy."

He voiced concern over the spread of dengue and Covid-19, urging the government to take immediate steps to save lives and address the health risks.

Rizvi also called upon the government to form a national task force to tackle the threats posed by dengue and Covid-19.