Interim govt will hold free, fair election: religious adviser

Religious Affairs Adviser Dr A F M Khalid Hossain said the interim government would hold a free, fair and acceptable election and hand over power peacefully.

"The task of the interim government is to hand over charges to those who will win in elections," he told the 65th 'Waaz Mahfil and Destarband' ceremony of Shiromony Hafizia Madrasa at Shiromony Secondary School in Khulna city as the chief guest.

Regarding hajj, the adviser said the interim government has lowered the cost by over Tk one lakh. Additionally, efforts are being made to offer more facilities for pilgrims.

The present government, he said, is also trying to create an opportunity so that pilgrims can go to perform hajj by ship.

The religious adviser also said a Muslim should understand the meaning of the Holy Quran and use its teaching in daily life.

He also mentioned that the social system of the country will change if the instructions given by the Almighty Allah are followed properly.

The adviser said that, despite Arabic not being their native language, the achievement of Bangladeshi children in global Arabic competitions is highly commendable.

He also called for a proper education system for children so that they can contribute to the propagation of religion. The Holy Quran should be read with understanding its connotation, and then only its virtues will be known. "What Allah wants to tell us in each surah and verse (Ayaat) should be understood," he added.

The adviser assured the Madrasa authority of providing all-out cooperation for the development of the madrasa.

Former parliament member and secretary General of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Professor Mia Golam Parwar presided over the mahfil while Maulana Qari Abdul Haque, President of Huffazul Quran Foundation and Maulana Moniruzzaman and Assistant Professor of Khulna Darul Quran Siddiquia Madrasa addressed the event as special guests.