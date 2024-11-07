Interim govt will be able to hold election at logical time: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today said their party leaders and activists have taken a fresh vow to resist the hegemonic forces in a bid to protect democracy, the country's independence and sovereignty.

Talking to the reporters at the grave of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman, he also expressed the hope that the interim government would be able to arrange the national election within a proper and reasonable timeframe.

"We made a vow on November 7, after paying homage to Ziaur Rahman, that we will resist fascism together with people. We will launch a strong movement, if necessary, to protect democracy and preserve the country's independence and sovereignty," Fakhrul said.

He also expressed confidence that the people of Bangladesh would unite to reinforce the spirit of the student-led revolution.

In response to a question, he said the interim government indeed played an effective role over the past three months.

"They have done many things and continue to do so. If we all cooperate with them, they will be able to hold the election at the appropriate and logical time to meet the challenges facing the nation," the BNP leader said.

Earlier in the day, Fakhrul, accompanied by thousands of leaders and activists, placed wreaths and offered fateha at the grave of Ziaur Rahman, marking "National Revolution and Solidarity Day". The day commemorates the "civil-military uprising" of November 7, 1975.

On this day in 1975, during a period of political unrest, soldiers and civilians jointly freed then-Chief of Army Staff Ziaur Rahman from captivity in Dhaka Cantonment, clearing the way for him to assume power.

Fakhrul said the fascist Awami League government had repeatedly plotted and resorted to repressive actions to eliminate the BNP.

He alleged that the AL had falsely implicated 60 lakh people, subjected around 700 to enforced disappearance and killed several thousand others in its efforts to establish a one-party rule and fascism.

"But by the grace of Allah, fascism and hegemonic forces have been defeated for the third time in Bangladesh through the student-led mass movement in 2024," Fakhrul said.