Interim govt is on right track

Says Jamaat ameer

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman yesterday said Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus's speech echoed the aspiration of the nation.

He said the interim government is on the right track. "Allah and the people will support him if they move forward this way."

The Jamaat chief came up with the remarks while talking to reporters at Dhaka Medical College Hospital after visiting students injured during the clashes between the students and Ansar members.

Shafiqur said, "The chief adviser gave a responsible speech, which was necessary at this moment. The nation needed to hear about hope. We think the speech echoed people's desire."

Regarding the movement of different quarters over their demands, Shafiqur said, "They [government] have just taken charge. Where have you [the protesters] been in the last 15 years? Since they have been patient then, we urge them to be patient for a little longer. Give them [ the government] a chance to sort things out."