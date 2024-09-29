Interim govt must win BNP’s absolute trust

Says Tarique

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman said yesterday that the interim government, led by Prof Muhammad Yunus, must take on the challenge of winning the BNP's absolute trust.

"We all know that there was no alternative to an interim government to fill the vacuum suddenly created in a dictatorship-free Bangladesh. For valid reasons, we supported them at the time and still support them. However, they must take on the challenge of ensuring that our trust in them remains unshaken."

Addressing a mass rally via video link, the BNP leader emphasised that the interim government must specify the responsibilities assigned to them and outline a roadmap for fulfilling those duties effectively.

"While it may not be possible for them to implement all changes, it would also be unreasonable for them to shoulder responsibilities they cannot carry."

The BNP leader said that every decision, statement, and reaction at the highest levels of government requires the careful and visible application of utmost caution to avoid misunderstanding.

He also said that running a government is a highly sensitive and complex task, warning that even a small deviation can raise a big question.

"Carelessness can weaken the essential trust and fracture the unity that is at the core of the nation's strength.:

"Any one of these can lead to a terrible disaster. It's important to remember that the visible and invisible evil spirit of a dictatorship, built up over a decade and a half, will not rid us of its poisonous breath so easily."

The BNP's Jhenaidah district unit organised the mass rally at Payra Chattar, demanding justice for Rakib and Sabir, two locals who were martyred during the recent anti-autocracy movement.

The BNP acting chairman said they are often witnessing the interim government's helplessness and disarray in the face of the ongoing conspiracies in the partisan administration left behind by "autocrat Hasina".

He also cautioned that "if this situation persists, the government, trapped in the constraints placed by the autocrat's associates, will eventually see a series of small crises escalate into major disasters. At that point, the path to effective solutions will be exceedingly narrow."

Tarique said it is important to keep in mind that there is no alternative to an elected government for ensuring foreign investment, international confidence and relations, state stability, ease of doing business, public safety, continuity of development, and providing citizens with daily services at the grassroots level.

He further said the mass uprising led by students and the public in July and August has emerged as a message of another independence and victory for the nation. "If we hastily label this as the success of a specific group, we risk falling into the trap of distorting history once again."

The BNP leader highlighted the importance of honouring the contributions of people from all walks of life—political parties, students, housewives, and workers—in the great conflict against autocracy.

He also emphasised the sacrifices of the millions of political activists who have fallen victim to everything from murder and enforced disappearances, to judicial harassment and other forms of oppression over the past seventeen years. "If we fail to do that, history will not forgive any of us."