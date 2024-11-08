Interim govt must not be allowed to fail: Tarique addresses BNP rally

Thousands join massive BNP rally from Nayapaltan to Manik Mia Avenue

BNP's Acting Chairman, Tarique Rahman, said at the BNP's grand rally today that the interim government must not be allowed to fail under any circumstances.

"I am reminding the freedom-loving people of one thing and urge them to remain vigilant. I, too, will remain cautious, and that is the fact that the conspiracy of anti-democratic forces has not stopped. The accomplices of the exiled autocrats are still present at home and abroad, in governance and administration, actively working to destabilise the interim government. This interim government must not be allowed to fail under any condition.

"However, if it wants to remain vigilant, the interim government must take effective steps to meet the expectations of the people. This is what the public desires today," he said.

He made these remarks as the chief guest while virtually joining a rally organised to commemorate BNP's "National Revolution and Solidarity Day" on November 7.

After his speech, he inaugurated the post-rally procession.

Photo: Md Abbas/Star

He mentioned that this procession of millions embodies the resolve to build an egalitarian, democratic, and humane Bangladesh—a dream held by countless injured students and people, as well as thousands of workers who suffered during the anti-fascist movement.

"Let the anti-national forces of Bangladesh take note: today's assembly on the streets of the capital is not a protest march aimed at inciting anyone, but rather a march to protect Bangladesh's interests, to defend our rights, and to establish the right to vote. It is essential that no fascist or autocratic regime returns to Bangladesh again, and for that, every citizen must be empowered to directly vote and elect their representatives," he said.

He added that as long as those aspiring to be representatives, from local to central government, cannot be made dependent on the people's vote, the public will not be able to reap the benefits of democracy.

"Even in an environment free from autocracy or fascism, it will be impossible to rid low-income people of the curse of market syndicates if we do not ensure the direct rights of the people," he said.

Tarique Rahman further added, "November 7, 1975, was the day to distinguish between friend and foe, and August 5, 2024, was the day to identify enemies. I have said before that if the pro-Bangladesh forces stay united, no one will be able to jeopardise the country's independence."

Photo: Palash Khan/Star

He said that today's procession of millions in the capital Dhaka is a march to educate the pro-Bangladesh forces in the underlying teachings of November 7, and he thanked the public who participated in the march, inspired by the lessons of November 7.

Earlier, BNP's headquarters at Nayapaltan was filled to the brim with leaders and activists who gathered to attend its grand. They started gathering at the venue from 12:30pm.

The number of BNP activists at the venue continued to grow as small processions from different wards, wearing colourful caps, carrying placards and posters, and chanting slogans, gathered at the rally site.

The rally started after 3:00pm with the recitation from the Holy Quran. After the brief gathering at Nayapaltan, they started to march towards Manik Mia Avenue.

Photo: Rashud Shumon/Star

The rally proceeded through the Kakrail intersection, Kakrail Mosque, Matsya Bhaban, Institute of Engineers, Bangladsh, Shahbagh, Hotel InterContinental, Bangla Motor, Karwan Bazar, and Farmgate, with BNP activists gathering at Manik Mia Avenue, where its scheduled to end.

Party activists took positions at various roads and alleys along the route, chanting slogans, joining the procession as their numbers swelled.

Thousands joined the procession, with the sea of people spreading out along the rally route, reports our correspodent.

The rally is being attended by members of the National Standing Committee, senior leaders, metropolitan leaders, leaders and activists of all affiliate organisations, and supporters.