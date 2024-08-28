Interim govt decides to lift ban on Jamaat, gazette soon

Says home ministry official

The interim government has decided to lift the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing Islami Chhatra Shibir, according to a senior official of the home ministry.

On August 1, the previous Awami League-led government banned Jamaat, Shibir, and all of its associated organisations as political entities under the Anti-Terrorism Act-2009.

The official involved in the process said the government has decided to cancel the previous executive order banning Jamaat and Shibir.

The file has been sent to the law ministry. A circular may be issued today, he told The Daily Star.

On August 5, Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled the country in the face of a mass uprising against her AL government.