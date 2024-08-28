Politics
Star Digital Report
Wed Aug 28, 2024 12:53 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 28, 2024 01:10 PM

Politics

Interim govt decides to lift ban on Jamaat, gazette soon

Says home ministry official
The interim government has decided to lift the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing Islami Chhatra Shibir, according to a senior official of the home ministry.

On August 1, the previous Awami League-led government banned Jamaat, Shibir, and all of its associated organisations as political entities under the Anti-Terrorism Act-2009.

Government bans Jamaat, Shibir

The official involved in the process said the government has decided to cancel the previous executive order banning Jamaat and Shibir.

The file has been sent to the law ministry. A circular may be issued today, he told The Daily Star.

On August 5, Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled the country in the face of a mass uprising against her AL government.

Related topic:
Jamaat-Shibir baninterim government bangladesh
