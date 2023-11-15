Initiate talks with political parties to diffuse tensions

Business leaders urge FBCCI

Business leaders yesterday urged the country's apex trade body to initiate a dialogue with the political parties to diffuse the current instability and violence that is aggravating the health of the already fragile economy.

The call came at a closed-door meeting at the headquarters of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry that was attended by the leaders of various chambers and former FBCCI presidents.

"In 2014-15, when the political situation was much worse, the FBCCI took an initiative to hold a dialogue with the political parties. Something of that nature can be done this time as well," Sheikh Fazle Fahim, a former FBCCI president, told The Daily Star after the meeting.

The current situation has seriously disrupted the supply chain, and that is impacting production, exports, the service sector and the prices of goods, said FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam.

"The political instability is pushing the country's economy towards an uncertainty," he added.

Fahim urged those concerned to refrain from politically violent programmes at this time of economic crisis.

He also urged government officials to refrain from making controversial remarks that can inflame the political situation.

"The size of the economy has increased to almost half a trillion dollars -- perhaps it is also time for a qualitative change in the political culture," said Asif Ibrahim, a former president of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Ibrahim, also the chairman of the Chittagong Stock Exchange, urged all to exercise restraint so as not to further jeopardise the economic recovery.

"Democratic right of expression of dissent can no longer hold the economy and the citizens hostage," he added.

Khondaker Golam Moazzem, research director of the Centre for Policy Dialogue, recommended that business leaders play a role in obtaining bail for the opposition leaders to restore normalcy in the political situation.

Attempts are being made to create chaos in the garment sector, said Faruque Hassan, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association.

"The real workers can never set fire to their factories," he added.

The meeting also discussed ways to pull the economy out of the ongoing crisis of dollar shortage, high inflation and energy insecurity.

Fahim suggested forming a working group consisting of the Bangladesh Bank, the National Board of Revenue and the commerce, agriculture and home ministries, among others.

The working group can coordinate responses to the problems.

The FBCCI president Alam urged the BB to play a more effective role in resolving the dollar shortage and controlling inflation.

He also urged the concerned authorities to ensure an uninterrupted supply of fuel to continue production in the factories.

DCCI President Sameer Sattar suggested making the exchange rate for remittance close to the kerb market to boost inflows.

Besides, steps should be taken to reduce taxes, value-added tax and supplementary duty on all the products to control the prices of essential commodities, he said.

M Masrur Reaz, chairman of Policy Exchange Bangladesh, suggested curtailing development works for at least next year. This will help bring down inflation, he added.

To reduce pressure on reserves, businesspeople should be more careful in importing goods, said Md Jashim Uddin, a former FBCCI president.