Inform EC of Yunus-Tarique talk outcome

BNP leader Salahuddin urges govt

BNP leader Salahuddin Ahmed urged the government to immediately inform the Election Commission of its decision to hold the national polls in February next year.

In a closed-door meeting with BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman in London on Friday, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus agreed to hold the polls before the start of Ramadan in February next year.

"We hope that the decision taken in the London meeting will soon be communicated to the Election Commission through the appropriate channel so that they can publicly say they have received an advisory or directive message from the government," he said at a programme organised by Nagorik Oikya at the Jatiya Press Club yesterday.

The BNP standing committee member's comment comes as the Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin on Sunday said the Election Commission was not aware of the agreed timing of the election at the closed-door London meeting.

"I can't comment on that -- I don't know what was discussed behind closed doors," he told reporters.

The EC will learn the government's stance on election timing after holding formal discussions with it, he added.

"We call on the interim government, on behalf of the people and in support of democracy, to take the necessary steps so that we can move quickly towards a democratic transformation," Salahuddin said at the event yesterday.

There was no discussion about anyone's immunity at the London meeting.

The advisory council was formed under Article 106 of the Constitution and the government is functioning in line with it.

The interim government would require ratification from the next elected parliament as per constitutional obligations.

"This is something the interim government should keep in mind. If ratification is required, we will consider where and how this legitimacy will be granted," he said.

As per the Constitution, the advisers are to hold the status of ministers.

"According to Article 66, a minister must have the qualifications of a member of parliament. I would remind the advisers to be mindful of this. Foreign citizenship is also not allowed there, and there are several other matters," Salahuddin added.

In another development, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke called on BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at the party's Gulshan office.

BNP Standing Committee Member Abdul Moyeen Khan was also present at the hour-long meeting.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Moyeen said detailed discussions were held on various issues, including the overall political situation in Bangladesh, the outcome of the discussions held in London, the subsequent reaction and situation, the existing bilateral relations between the two countries and further areas of cooperation.

The upcoming election was discussed and the British high commissioner stressed the UK's desire for a free and fair vote in Bangladesh, he said.

Meanwhile, BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury returned to Dhaka yesterday from London and said that the party has no major objection if the national election is held in February.

"We have always preferred the earliest possible election. If it moves from December to February, it's not a big issue. What matters most is reaching decisions through consensus -- that benefits the nation," he told reporters at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.