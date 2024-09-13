Infiltrators extorting money using BNP's name: Selima Rahman

BNP standing committee member Selima Rahman today claimed that those who are now extorting money in the name of BNP are infiltrators from Awami League.

"Still there are various words [allegations] of extortion in the name of BNP.… We want to make it clear that those who do these in the name of BNP are infiltrators from Awami League. Be cautious. Don't include anyone new in the party," she said.

The BNP leader made the remarks while addressing a discussion at the National Press Club in Dhaka.

Zia Projonmo, a pro-BNP platform, organised the programme on behalf of BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman to raise donations for the families of the martyrs of the the student-led mas uprising.

Selima Rahman claimed that Awami League men are trying to get into BNP politics to spread chaos.

Pointing to the young generation, the BNP leader asked them to be disciplined as they are the future of this country.

Paying tribute to those who made the supreme sacrifice in the students-people movement, Selima said the new generation has become voters but they could not vote for 17 years.

Lambasting deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, the BNP leader said she did whatever she wished by hanging onto power. "During the movement of our students-people, she [Hasina] committed genocide-like killings," she said.

Selima said her party's movement continues as the men of the dictator are still active.

"We have to stay vigilant," she said referring to chaos and workers' unrest in different places.

BNP leaders Abdus Salam, Abdus Salam Azad, Mir Newaz Ali and Farida Yasmeen, among others, spoke at the discussion presided over by Zia Projonmo president Parveen Kawsar Munni.