Inequality rising for lack of democracy

Says BNP leader Nazrul Islam

BNP standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan yesterday said the lack of democracy in the country has caused a rise in inequality between the rich and poor.

"Due to the absence of democracy, the majority of people are affected by rising prices while a handful of wealthy people are buying crore-taka houses every day," said Nazrul Islam at a discussion programme at BNP's party office in the capital's Nayapaltan.

"Five percent of the country's people are looting the country's wealth, and this is happening because the government does not need the support of the majority anymore," said Nazrul Islam.

The BNP leader claimed the current government has discarded the democracy that was earned through the Liberation War.

"There is no democracy in Bangladesh today. The democracy we earned with the blood of people does not exist today," he added.

The BNP leader's remarks came ahead of the 9th death anniversary of Arafat Rahman Koko, the youngest son of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia.

A prayer ceremony was also held at the party central office yesterday.