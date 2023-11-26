Politics
Star Digital Report
Sun Nov 26, 2023 05:53 PM
Last update on: Sun Nov 26, 2023 05:56 PM

India should support what Bangladeshi people want: Rizvi

Star Digital Report
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. File photo

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today said the Indian government and Indian politicians should support what the Bangladeshi people want.

"By supporting an authoritarian government they [India] have taken a stand against the people of Bangladesh," he said at a rally in the capital's Banani.

The rally was held in support of the first day of the two-day blockade called by BNP and its allies.

"India should support whatever the people of Bangladesh want," he added.

Rizvi termed the Bangladesh-India border as a "bloody border" and said, "Almost every day, BSF is shooting and killing Bangladeshis at the border."

The BNP leader said, "Although India does one-sided business with Bangladesh, it does not give Bangladesh any opportunity to do business. They are taking away thousands of crores of remittances from Bangladesh through various means."

