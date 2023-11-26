India should support what Bangladeshi people want: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today said the Indian government and Indian politicians should support what the Bangladeshi people want.

"By supporting an authoritarian government they [India] have taken a stand against the people of Bangladesh," he said at a rally in the capital's Banani.

The rally was held in support of the first day of the two-day blockade called by BNP and its allies.

"India should support whatever the people of Bangladesh want," he added.

Rizvi termed the Bangladesh-India border as a "bloody border" and said, "Almost every day, BSF is shooting and killing Bangladeshis at the border."

The BNP leader said, "Although India does one-sided business with Bangladesh, it does not give Bangladesh any opportunity to do business. They are taking away thousands of crores of remittances from Bangladesh through various means."