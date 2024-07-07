India a political friend, China dev partner: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has described India as Bangladesh's political friend and China as its development partner.

"China has contributed significantly to the development of many sectors in our country. Why will we not accept support from China for the sake of the country's overall progress?" Quader said yesterday.

He made the remarks after inaugurating a seven-day "Hilly Fruits Fair-2024" at the Sheikh Hasina Chittagong Hill Tracts Historic Protection and Research Centre in the city's Baily Road area.

"Our foreign policy is friendship with everyone, malice to none. India has been our faithful friend since 1971. We cannot forget our friends in times of trouble," Obaidul Quader said, asking "what did the post-75 governments achieve by having hostile relations with India for 21 years?"

He also said the friendly relations with India contributed to resolving the border and chhitmahal problems.

Speaking of the BNP's demand for UN intervention on Khaleda Zia's proper treatment, he said, "There is no point in doing that, it is a matter of law. BNP is playing politics over Khaleda Zia's treatment."

Quader said that the BNP has resorted to the quota and teachers' protests after failing to wage their own movement.