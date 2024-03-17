India did not interfere in Bangladesh polls: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday said that India did not interfere in Bangladesh's election.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, made the remark at the biennial conference organised by the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad in Dhakeshwari National Temple.

He said, "We conducted our elections. India did not interfere. Various countries' ambassadors played their roles, but India did not. They said, 'Let Bangladesh decide Bangladesh's election.'"

He further stated, "Many powers in the world wanted to play an unfavourable game here. India stood strongly by our side.

"Do not suffer from an inferiority complex. In the independence struggle of this country, Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, everyone contributed. Nobody's contribution is less," the minister said.

The inauguration of the biennial conference of the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad was done by the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Kumar Verma.

Special guests at the event included Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumdar, Minister of State for Chattogram Hill Tracts Affairs Kujendra Lal Tripura, and the General Secretary of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council Rana Dasgupta.

J L Bhowmik chaired the event as the president of the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad.