Independents to stay in race in shared seats

Says Quader

The ruling Awami League has said the party will not withdraw "its independent aspirants" from the constituencies that will be shared with its partners in 14-party alliance.

"We will compete and so will our partners. There is no alternative to competition. We have to bring the results through competition," AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said at a press briefing at the party president's Dhanmondi office in Dhaka yesterday.

He said the AL's stance on independents is very clear. "Independents are in the race; they have been asked to abide by the election code of conduct…. Competitiveness is a matter of democracy. They [independents] have to compete. They have been given the opportunity. Some of our allies may have some objections to this, but I have made it clear that independents will be there."

Asked who are they going to compete with in the January 7 national election, Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said there is no scope for anyone to be elected uncontested.

"Whoever the competitor of an aspirant may be, the competition will be with him."

Regarding deployment of the army during the election, he said the Election Commission has clarified how long the army will carry out the polls duties.

The AL general secretary said many foreign nations and organisations have already said that they will send election observers to Bangladesh.

"The European Union's Technical Committee on Elections is in Bangladesh. They will be here until the election ends. India, Japan, Palestine, OIC, and Arab League will send observers. There is a list of more election observers. The names of others will be known soon," he added.

Terming BNP-Jamaat "the biggest threat" to the security of the country and the nation, Quader said, "The BNP-Jamaat's programmes mean burning of vehicles, violence, and secret attacks. Several buses were set on fire yesterday [Monday]. We want to say that the election cannot be foiled through committing violence and terrorism."

He called upon the EC and the law enforcement agencies to take a strong stance against those who are opposing the polls.

AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim and organising secretaries BM Mozammel Haque, SM Kamal Hossain, and Sujit Roy Nandi were present, among others, at the press conference.