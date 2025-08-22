‘Immediate legal action if anyone publishes Hasina’s statements’

ICT in Dec last year banned broadcasting her statements, inciting hatred, CA's press wing says

The interim government has issued a strong warning regarding the broadcasting of statements by Awami League leader Sheikh Hasina, who is a fugitive accused of crimes against humanity.

"The broadcasting and publicity of audio of Awami League leader Sheikh Hasina, a convicted criminal and fugitive accused of mass killings and crimes against humanity, on Bangladeshi television, news, and online outlets is a serious violation of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2009," said a statement issued by the chief adviser's press wing today.

It said, moreover, in December last year, the International Crimes Tribunal banned the broadcasting of the former dictator's statements inciting hatred.

"We have noted with regret that some media outlets on Thursday, defying the law and court orders, broadcast a speech of the ousted dictator, in which she made false and provocative statements. We are warning media officials involved in such criminal propaganda and firmly saying that immediate legal actions will be taken if anyone publishes Sheikh Hasina's statements in the future," the statement read.

It said, "At this crucial moment in our nation's history, we cannot take risk of creating any unnecessary confusion. It is important to remember that Sheikh Hasina fled Bangladesh after being accused of ordering the massacre of hundreds of peaceful protesters during the July uprising."

The statement said the International Crimes Tribunal has "convicted her", and she remains under trial for crimes against humanity.

Moreover, under Bangladeshi law, the activities of Awami League have been banned, and under the same Anti-Terrorism Act 2009, there are provisions of taking legal action against any person or organisation who promotes, publishes, or broadcasts their (banned party's) leaders' activities or speeches, it added.

Referring to preparations for holding a free and fair election, the statement said, "Under the leadership of Professor Muhammad Yunus, the interim government is working to guide Bangladesh towards a future built on justice, accountability, and democratic integrity. For the first time in generations, the people of Bangladesh are preparing for truly free and fair elections."

"At such a time, we urge the media outlet to exercise responsibility and restraint in broadcasting Sheikh Hasina's audios or speeches, which are designed to incite instability and violence in Bangladesh," the government said, calling for greater caution over broadcasting Hasina's remarks.

The broadcasting and re-casting of her comments, speeches and any of her provocative statements threaten the stability of Bangladesh's democratic transition, the statement said, adding, it only serves to mislead the public.

"In this regard, any media outlet that violates the restrictions will be subject to legal accountability under the laws of Bangladesh," the statement warned.