IGP’s brother Al-Mahmud gets AL ticket from Sunamganj-2

Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mahmud (Al-Amin), younger brother of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, got Awami League nomination from Sunamganj-2 (Dirai-Shalla) constituency to contest the 12th national election.

Awami League's late leader Suranjit Sengupta was a member of parliament from this constituency. After his death, his wife Jaya Sengupta was elected MP from the seat.

Al-Mahmud submitted his resignation letter to the secretary of the Local Government Division on Sunday (November 19).

He has resigned from the upazila chairman post to receive AL nomination in the coming 12th Jatiya Sangsad election.