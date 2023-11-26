Politics
Star Digital
Sun Nov 26, 2023 07:55 PM
Last update on: Sun Nov 26, 2023 07:59 PM

Most Viewed

Politics

IGP’s brother Al-Mahmud gets AL ticket from Sunamganj-2

Star Digital
Sun Nov 26, 2023 07:55 PM Last update on: Sun Nov 26, 2023 07:59 PM
Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mahmud. Photo: Collected

Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mahmud (Al-Amin), younger brother of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, got Awami League nomination from Sunamganj-2 (Dirai-Shalla) constituency to contest the 12th national election.

Awami League's late leader Suranjit Sengupta was a member of parliament from this constituency. After his death, his wife Jaya Sengupta was elected MP from the seat.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Al-Mahmud submitted his resignation letter to the secretary of the Local Government Division on Sunday (November 19).

He has resigned from the upazila chairman post to receive AL nomination in the coming 12th Jatiya Sangsad election.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

আওয়ামী লীগের মনোনয়ন পেলেন ২৪ নারী প্রার্থী

আগামী দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচনের জন্য দলীয় প্রার্থীদের নাম ঘোষণা করেছে আওয়ামী লীগ। দলের সাধারণ সম্পাদক ওবায়দুল কাদের আজ বিকেলে বঙ্গবন্ধু অ্যাভিনিউয়ে কেন্দ্রীয় কার্যালয়ে নৌকার প্রার্থীদের নাম...

৪৯ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

২৯৮ আসনে আ. লীগের মনোনয়ন পেলেন যারা

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে