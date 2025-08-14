If Neela Market is closed at dawn, I go to Westin, says Asif Mahmud

He visits the Neela Market on the 300-ft road for a special delicacy -- duck meat

LGRD and Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain today said sometimes his work continues till dawn and at that time if there is no food at home, he usually goes to the Neela Market on 300-ft road for their duck meat.

"If it is too late and Neela Market is closed, I go to The Westin Hotel in Gulshan," he said while replying to a journalist's query at the Secretariat.

The question came after an old video message, by an expelled leader of Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad, surfaced on social media yesterday where the adviser's name came up.

The expelled leader, Jane Alam Apu, was arrested in connection with the extortion at the house of a former Awami League lawmaker in Gulshan.

In the video, Jane Alam said on the day of the incident at former MP Shammi Ahmed's house, he had met Asif Mahmud at a place in Gulshan.

Responding to this, the adviser said he could not recall whether he had gone to that area on that day.

Asked whether the person wearing a helmet seen in a CCTV footage of the incident was him, Asif said, "If someone claims that anyone wearing a helmet in a CCTV footage is me, how credible is that?"

Denying any involvement in the extortion incident, the adviser said, "I don't think anyone has been able to provide any evidence of my involvement. Rather, the allegation that this interview [the video] has been forcibly taken at the house of a political leader, which has been reported from the family's side, is also a very serious accusation. And it seems to be quite reliable so far. So, the mention of my involvement in this matter is entirely politically motivated."