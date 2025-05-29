If India desires good relationship, it must treat Bangladesh with respect: Sarjis

Sarjis Alam, chief organiser of the National Citizens' Party (NCP) for the northern region, said today that if India truly desires a good relationship, it must treat Bangladesh with respect as a neighbour.

Speaking at a rally this noon in the Chourangi Mor area of Patgram municipality in Lalmonirhat, Sarjis also claimed that ties between the people of Bangladesh and India would not normalise "as long as Sheikh Hasina remains under India's protection".

"Bangladesh is not a nation that will accept subjugation to any foreign power. We are willing to sacrifice our lives, but we will not compromise the country's sovereignty. Our homeland is like our mother — we must defend her with our lives."

Raising concerns over cross-border activities, Sarjis alleged that India has been pushing "agents and civilians" into Bangladeshi territory.

"This is a calculated conspiracy," he said. "Not just the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), but every citizen must act as a vigilant protector of the border. There can be no compromise — this is an ongoing struggle."

The NCP leader further accused the government of financial irregularities in cross-border energy deals.

"Under the guise of electricity projects, Bangladesh's resources have been plundered, while Indian conglomerates, especially the Adani Group, have profited. Millions have been siphoned off in the name of commissions. These illicit funds are now being used to fuel domestic and international conspiracies," he alleged.

Present at the rally were several central and local NCP leaders, including Advocate Ali Naser Khan, Dr Mahamuda Mitu, Sadia Farzana Dina, Rafiqul Islam Konok, and organiser Rasel Ahmed.

As part of a day-long visit to Lalmonirhat, the NCP delegation was scheduled to participate in multiple street rallies and leaflet distribution campaigns in Hatibandha, Kaliganj, Aditmari, and Sadar upazilas.