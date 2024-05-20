If anyone tries to change ballot box, break his hand: Sunamganj AL president

Sunamganj Awami League President Nurul Huda Mukut has asked his party men to break hands of those who will try to change the ballot box in the upcoming upazila parishad election slated for May 21.

"Voting in Jamalganj Upazila Parishad elections will be fair and impartial. If anyone tries to change the ballot box, break their hand," he said.

Nurul Huda Mukut, also chairman of Sunamganj Zilla Parishad, made the remark while addressing a campaign rally in Sunamganj's Jamalganj upazila on Saturday night, reports our Sylhet correspondent.

The rally was organised in favour of Jamalganj upazila chairman candidate Rezaul Karim Shamim, also the vice-president of the upazila unit of AL.

Nurul Huda said there are rumours that the ballot boxes will be changed.

"I will be on the field on voting day. This is not a political election as the prime minister did not nominate anyone. Therefore, only the candidate who has acceptance should be elected," he said.

Three candidates are vying for the post of chairman. They are: Rezaul Karim Shamim, incumbent chairman Iqbal Al Azad and Nurul Haque Afindi, suspended president of the upazila unit of BNP.