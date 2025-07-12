Politics
BSS, Dhaka
Sat Jul 12, 2025 10:43 PM
Last update on: Sat Jul 12, 2025 10:51 PM

Most Viewed

Politics
Politics

Identify real perpetrators, ensure their punishment: Fakhrul

Sat Jul 12, 2025 10:43 PM
Last update on: Sat Jul 12, 2025 10:51 PM
BSS, Dhaka
Sat Jul 12, 2025 10:43 PM Last update on: Sat Jul 12, 2025 10:51 PM
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir spoke at an event organised by Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) in the capital’s Hotel today. Photo: BSS

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today called for prompt and thorough investigations into a series of recent incidents, including the horrific killing in old Dhaka, emphasising the urgency of identifying and bringing the real perpetrators to justice.

He made this demand while speaking at an event organised by Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) in the capital's Hotel Lakeshore.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The BNP spokesperson said, "Let me be absolutely clear that we call upon the government to swiftly investigate these incidents and uncover the real culprits to bring them under punishment."

He added, "If these injustices persist, the nation will not pardon you. The people will hold you accountable for triggering these crises at a time when the country must return to the democratic path."

Mentioning that BNP has never supported wrongdoings, Fakhrul said, "Those of you, who have made sacrifices, wait just a little longer with patience for democracy and ensure that no one engages in any wrongdoing."

He continued, "BNP has always worked to establish the rule of law — in the past and again in the future."

The event was organised by Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal to commemorate the martyrs of the July-August uprising and the anniversaries of mourning and victory.

The party's acting chairman Tarique Rahman joined the programme virtually from London.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

মিটফোর্ডের সামনের ঘটনায় কেন হত্যাকারীকে ধরা হচ্ছে না, প্রশ্ন তারেক রহমানের

রাজধানীর পুরান ঢাকার ঘটনায় হত্যাকারীকে কেন গ্রেপ্তার করা হচ্ছে না—প্রশ্ন রেখেছেন বিএনপির ভারপ্রাপ্ত চেয়ারম্যান তারেক রহমান।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

খুলনায় যুবদল নেতা মাহাবুব হত্যাকাণ্ড: ৩০ ঘণ্টা পরও গ্রেপ্তার হয়নি কেউ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে