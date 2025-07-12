Identify real perpetrators, ensure their punishment: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir spoke at an event organised by Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) in the capital’s Hotel today. Photo: BSS

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today called for prompt and thorough investigations into a series of recent incidents, including the horrific killing in old Dhaka, emphasising the urgency of identifying and bringing the real perpetrators to justice.

He made this demand while speaking at an event organised by Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) in the capital's Hotel Lakeshore.

The BNP spokesperson said, "Let me be absolutely clear that we call upon the government to swiftly investigate these incidents and uncover the real culprits to bring them under punishment."

He added, "If these injustices persist, the nation will not pardon you. The people will hold you accountable for triggering these crises at a time when the country must return to the democratic path."

Mentioning that BNP has never supported wrongdoings, Fakhrul said, "Those of you, who have made sacrifices, wait just a little longer with patience for democracy and ensure that no one engages in any wrongdoing."

He continued, "BNP has always worked to establish the rule of law — in the past and again in the future."

The event was organised by Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal to commemorate the martyrs of the July-August uprising and the anniversaries of mourning and victory.

The party's acting chairman Tarique Rahman joined the programme virtually from London.