IAB for local polls before nat’l election, pushes for PR system

Islami Andolan Bangladesh (IAB) has called for holding local government elections ahead of the upcoming 13th national polls, and for all elections to be conducted under the proportional representation (PR) system.

The party also called for both national and local elections to be conducted based on the July Charter and necessary reforms.

A four-member delegation of the party met Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin at the Election Commission headquarters in Dhaka today and submitted a seven-point proposal.

After the meeting, the party's Senior Joint Secretary General Gazi Ataur Rahman told reporters that the current electoral system should be abolished and replaced with the PR system.

"Holding elections under the PR system is now a public demand," he said, adding that they would take the issue to the people.

Other proposals include training and guidance to election officials and members of law enforcement and taking legal action if they fail in their duties, deploying army personnel to ensure fair polls, and barring the Awami League, its allies, and associate bodies from contesting elections by cancelling their registration.

They also proposed disqualifying corrupt individuals, terrorists, extortionists, land grabbers, tender manipulators, and murderers from running in any election.

The delegation was led by party Secretary General Yunus Ahmad, and included Presidium Member Ashraf Ali Akand, Joint Secretary General Engineer Ashraful Alam, and Gazi Ataur Rahman.