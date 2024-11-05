'I want to be your servent, not a city father'

Ctg Mayor Shahadat vows to make city clean, green, and healthy

In his first address to Chattogram residents, newly elected Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) Mayor Shahadat Hossain described himself as a servant of the city rather than its "father".

Speaking to a large crowd at a reception organised at Chattogram's old railway station this afternoon, Shahadat called for unity and cooperation from citizens of all backgrounds to build a cleaner, greener, and healthier city.

"I want to be with you not as the father of the city of seven million people, but as the servant of the city. I want to serve you to be with you," he said.

He reiterated his dedication to working by the side of all city residents, regardless of religion, caste, or language, as their "servant".

Shahadat, who previously served as president of the Chattogram city unit of BNP, arrived in Chattogram from Dhaka by train earlier that afternoon. He reflected on the struggles of BNP activists, acknowledging their hardships.

"You could not stay at home for the last 18 years," he told them. "There was no one to look after your family... I can't repay your debt."

Reflecting on the adversities faced by BNP supporters, he said, "Countless people have been extrajudicially killed across the country. Over six million people from BNP were accused in one lakh cases nationwide, including in Chattogram, but still, you have not deviated from the ideology."

Addressing the city's residents, Shahadat emphasised his vision for Chattogram — "I am your child. This city belongs to all of us. Let's build a beautiful city together.

"This city will be a clean, green, and healthy city. Give me some time, and I will follow through to the letter. You are always deep in my heart."

Several thousand people gathered at the old railway station to attend the reception for the new mayor.