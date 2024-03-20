Politics
UNB, Dhaka
Wed Mar 20, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Mar 20, 2024 02:38 AM

Politics

‘I told Shakib, it’s up to you’

Says Hafiz about the star’s getting involved with BNM
UNB, Dhaka
Wed Mar 20, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Mar 20, 2024 02:38 AM

Former minister and BNP Vice Chairman Major (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed has refuted allegations that he was a key person in forming Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM).

He rejected the accusation in a press briefing held at his Banani residence on Tuesday.

The allegations surfaced after a photograph of him with Shakib Al Hasan made rounds on national and social media over the last few days.

Hafiz said a few newspapers have been writing imaginary reports that have tarnished his image as a politician.

"I got a proposal to form a political party before the January 7 election. They(some retired army officials) brought Shakib Al Hasan to me but I did not influence him to join any party," said Hafiz.

"I told Shakib it's up to you. Without getting any support from me, he left the place," he said.

"Did I join the BNM? Did I break the BNP? " he asked.

"It is clear that I got a proposal to join the party. But I rejected that. Now they are spreading rumours misleading my party supporters, "he said.

He added top ruling party leaders advised him to form a new political party before polls.

He said he told them after 32 years it is impossible for him to leave the party.

