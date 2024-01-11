Politics
Staff Correspondent
Thu Jan 11, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Jan 11, 2024 12:00 AM

Politics

‘I say what I believe is right’

The three Awami League-aligned independent candidates who won comfortably against ruling party nominees plan to speak up against corruption, and for justice
Abdul Latif Siddiqui, expelled Awami League presidium member and a former minister who has been elected from Tangail-4 (Kalihati), said he will continue to say what he feels is right in the parliament.

The 87-year-old ran as an independent candidate and beat his former protégé Mojaherul Islam Talukdar, the president of AL's Kalihati upazila, by a big margin.

"I say what I believe is right, even if it seems wrong to others. I don't say anything beyond that. And I don't mean to just turn up the heat," he told reporters after taking oath as an MP yesterday.

The four-time lawmaker said his target is to achieve his goals.

"It is a matter of judgement who is against independence and who is in favour of independence. So I don't want to comment on this," he also said.

