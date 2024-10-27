I have appeared in court 800 times: BNP leader Altaf Hossain

BNP's Vice Chairman Air Vice Marshal (retd) Altaf Hossain Choudhury today said he had appeared 800 times in court over the last 16 years during the Awami League-led government's tenure

He said this while speaking to journalists at the Court Reporters Unity (CRU) office in Dhaka.

"I, along with my lawyers, have appeared in court 800 times," he said.

"I have lost count of how many cases have been filed against me. Being arrested and attending court became routine. I was jailed multiple times, once for 18 months and another time for 5 months," Altaf said, adding that he has numerous memories of his prison experiences.

"Each of the cases against me was fabricated and false," he claimed.

"The previous government was vindictive and vengeful. We don't wish to repeat the wrongdoings they committed. We seek legal accountability for them," he added.