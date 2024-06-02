I don't support Jamaat's politics: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today said that he does not support the politics of Jamaat-e-Islami but praised its (Jamaat) political strategies.

He said, "I do not support the politics of Jamaat-e-Islami. However, their political strategies are very scientific, much like the Communist Party."

Fakhrul said this while addressing a discussion organised by the Ziaur Rahman Foundation at the Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka. The discussion was held to commemorate the 43rd death anniversary of former president Ziaur Rahman.

"The party (Jamaat) has study cells in its student wing 'Chhatra Shibir'. Each of its members has to study. They publish their own books and magazines," he said.

"You cannot succeed without practicing knowledge," he added.

He also said, "When you open the newspapers, all the news is about looting and more looting. They (the government) are plundering the country and smuggling the looted things abroad. As soon as they lose power, they will flee abroad."

"Those who are in high positions of the state have been looting. Members of Parliament are involved in smuggling. This government has destroyed all the institutions," he added.