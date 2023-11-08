I am still in BNP, didn't form any new party: BNP's Hafizuddin

BNP Vice-chairman major (retd) Hafizuddin Ahmed today refused the claim of Information Minister Hasan Mahmud that he intents to form a new political party.

"I am a very insignificant person in the politics of Bangladesh, especially in the politics of BNP. I have lost interest in politics due to my physical condition. The statement made by the information minister that I am going to form a new political party is not correct," he said at a press conference at Banani in the capital.

Hasan Mahmud on Monday said that many people were standing in line to join Trinamool BNP, a party founded by former BNP leader Barrister Nazmul Huda in 2015, and that another party will be formed by former BNP minister Hafiz.

Hafiz said BNP should participate in the upcoming polls only under international supervision.

"I think BNP should go for the election under international mediation -- with the United Nations, European Union, United States and others. With the help of these international powers, the party should take part in the polls." he said.

"The United Nations conducts elections in many countries, so we want to see a fair election under the supervision of the UN. Otherwise, there will be no fair election," he added.

He claimed that the BNP was the most popular political party in the country and would come to power if there was a fair election.

He said, "The party (BNP) did not participate in the 2014 national election and I think it was a wrong decision. It should go to the next election and look for an alternative solution."

Urging the prime minister to arrange a fair election, he said, "It will not be possible under the Awami League government, nor under the BNP government if they come to power. A fair election can only be possible through a neutral government or a caretaker government."

Speaking to the reporters, Hafiz said he had been in the BNP for 31 years and hoped to stay in the party till the end of his political career.

"Khaleda Zia is my leader... As long as she lives, she will be my leader, she will get all the respect. Tarique Rahman is also our leader, I respect him. But some mistakes need to be corrected," he said.

"If the BNP participates in the election, I will participate as a BNP member. I have nothing else to say. I am still in the BNP," he added.

He said that the party had made many mistakes and deviated from the ideals of its founder Ziaur Rahman.

He said the party had not organised any council for the last eight years and there was no opportunity to elect a leader or express opinions from the grassroots level.