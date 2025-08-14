Hunger strike disrupted following clash at Sher-E-Bangla Medical College

Protesters had been staging sit-in and hunger strike for three days, demanding sweeping reforms in health sector

A hunger strike organised under the banner of Chhatra-Janata (students and public) in front of Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital was disrupted today following a clash between protesters and hospital staffers.

The incident occurred around 11:45am at the hospital's main gate, where demonstrators had been staging a sit-in and hunger strike for three consecutive days, demanding sweeping reforms in the health sector.

The protesters had also blocked the Barishal-Dhaka highway since last Friday.

According to witnesses, tensions escalated after three fasting students fell ill and were taken to the hospital's medicine ward around 11:30am. Some protesters allegedly harassed an emergency department staff member and misbehaved with intern doctors and nurses, prompting hospital employees to retaliate.

Staff members staged a demonstration, chased protesters from the premises, and physically assaulted several individuals. The protesters dispersed under pressure, while hospital employees later formed a human chain and held a rally on nearby Band Road.

Speakers at the rally alleged that doctors, nurses, and staff had been repeatedly harassed during the 18-day protest, disrupting hospital operations and security. They threatened an indefinite strike if the situation did not improve by Friday.

Barishal Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner (South) Bellal Hossain said police quickly brought the situation under control and no one was detained.

Hospital Director Brig Gen AKM Moshihul Munir urged both sides to remain calm, stating, "The hospital belongs to everyone and cannot function under constant fear."

Protesters had earlier placed three demands: infrastructural development in government hospitals, recruitment of skilled manpower, and improved supply of equipment and medicines. Following the clash, student leader Mohiuddin Rony added a fourth demand -- calling for an investigation and punishment of those involved in the attack.