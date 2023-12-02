Politics
Star Digital Report
Sat Dec 2, 2023 07:20 PM
Last update on: Sat Dec 2, 2023 07:21 PM

Politics

Human rights day: AL to hold rally Dec 10

Awami League nomination

The Awami League will hold a rally in the capital on December 10 marking the Human Rights Day.

Dhaka City (South) unit AL will organise the rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, according to a press release signed by the unit's Office Secretary Riaz Uddin Riaz.

The rally will be held at 3:00pm, demanding speedy trial of perpetrators behind arson and petrol bomb attacks carried out by BNP-Jamaat.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader will attend the rally as the chief guest. Central AL leaders will also participate in the rally.

AL logo
|রাজনীতি

১০ ডিসেম্বর বায়তুল মোকাররমের দক্ষিণ গেটে আ. লীগের সমাবেশ

আন্তর্জাতিক মানবাধিকার দিবস উপলক্ষে আগামী ১০ ডিসেম্বর রাজধানীতে সমাবেশ করবে আওয়ামী লীগ। 

২০ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

আচরণবিধি লঙ্ঘন: শামীম ওসমানের পক্ষে ভোট চেয়ে পাড়ায়-পাড়ায় মিছিল

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
