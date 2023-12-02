Human rights day: AL to hold rally Dec 10

The Awami League will hold a rally in the capital on December 10 marking the Human Rights Day.

Dhaka City (South) unit AL will organise the rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, according to a press release signed by the unit's Office Secretary Riaz Uddin Riaz.

The rally will be held at 3:00pm, demanding speedy trial of perpetrators behind arson and petrol bomb attacks carried out by BNP-Jamaat.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader will attend the rally as the chief guest. Central AL leaders will also participate in the rally.