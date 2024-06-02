How could ex-IGP Benazir flee country?

Asks Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday questioned how former IGP Benazir Ahmed and his family members "left the country without obstruction" despite the allegations of amassing assets illegally.

Speaking at a discussion, he also said this exposes the ruling party leaders' claims of not sparing wrongdoers as "mere eyewash and deception."

"I saw a media report that Benazir and his family went to Singapore, leaving the country on May 4. Before leaving, he emptied all his bank accounts and withdrew around Tk 60 crore. I don't know whether the amount is much bigger," Fakhrul said.

"My question is, how did he leave the country? What is the significance of a court order to confiscate his assets and freeze his bank accounts and the Anti-Corruption Commission's move to file a case against him? When he was told he wouldn't be allowed to go anywhere, how did he sneak off to Singapore right under the government's nose?" asked the BNP leader.

He said the ruling party leaders also made remarks that no one involved in corruption would be spared.

"Do they (the government) think people are stupid? They understand all these are eyewash and deceptions. You're ruling the country by resorting to trickery," said Fakhrul.

Bangladesh Sammilita Peshajibi Parishad, a platform of pro-BNP professionals, organised the programme at the Jatiya Press Club, marking the 43rd death anniversary of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman.

Fakhrul said the government not only nurtured Benazir and Aziz Ahmed (former army chief) but also promoted countless corrupt individuals.

Awami League has turned Bangladesh into a "safe haven for plundering," he added.