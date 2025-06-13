Hopefully crisis over elections resolved: IAB

Islami Andolon Bangladesh today hoped that with the Yunus-Tarique meeting, the crisis centring national politics was resolved.

Party joint secretary general and spokesperson Gazi Ataur Rahman said, "This meeting has made it clear that the crisis and uncertainty in national politics in the coming days have largely been resolved.

"It can be hoped that as a result of the meeting between the top leaders, there is no longer any crisis regarding the upcoming national election."

He hoped that Bangladesh's political parties would accept this matter with respect and, through compromise and coordination, all would prepare for a fair and impartial election in the future.

A meeting was held between Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and BNP acting chairperson Tarique Rahman in London today. In the meeting, the chief adviser said that next general elections could be arranged in the week before Ramadan 2026.

Ramadan is expected to begin in mid-February next year.