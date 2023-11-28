By holding peaceful polls, we want to show that we kept our word: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said that holding a free, fair and credible election was their goal, and by arranging a peaceful election they want to prove that they kept their commitment.

He said this while replying to a question from journalists at the Awami League president's office in the capital's Dhanmondi.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said many people are making various types of comments ahead of the upcoming national election and many are speculating.

The minister said all this would be resolved through a fair election. "After that, a lot of criticism will end," he said.

Responding to a question on seat sharing among allies, the minister said, "December 17 is the last date of nomination withdrawal. We will observe and make adjustments in the meantime. Everything will be finalised by December 17."

Asked whether contesting the polls by Awami League leaders as independent candidates will cause any chaos, the Awami League general secretary said, "We are observing who want it. We have a strategic decision.

"We have time till December 17. We can make changes or corrections within the time," Quader added.

Replying to a query about BNP's participation in the election, Quader replied, "We have no objection if they participate. We welcome them. Some of them might take part in the election. Some have already collected the nomination papers."