Holding movements in Ramadan will hurt BNP

Says Quader

BNP will become more isolated from people if the party continues staging its political movements during Ramadan, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said yesterday.

BNP's public support will continuously decrease in that case, Quader told reporters after a meeting of AL secretaries at its central office on Bangabandhu Avenue.

Regarding commodity prices, Quader said the government is very careful and making all-out efforts to keep the prices under control, within the purchasing power of everyone.

"Even in the context of global crisis, the price of fuel has already been reduced. That did not happen during BNP rule. They can only increase the price," he said.

He also reiterated the government's strong position regarding the perpetrators of violence in the Supreme Court Bar elections.

He said if any crimes and misdeeds are committed under the watch of the government and if the government does not exempt anyone, then it means the government has maintained zero tolerance here.

"No one will be spared, whether he is in Awami League, Jubo League, or Chhatra League. No matter how influential the criminal is, criminals will be treated as criminals," said Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister.

The Prime Minister is very strict in this regard, he added.