Hold polls quickly: Fakhrul

Says only elected govt can make visible changes

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today said their party wants the election to be held promptly, as visible changes in the state are not possible without an elected government.

Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader said conspirators will get the opportunity to render the mass revolution futile and destabilise the country if the election is delayed.

"Why do we want an early election? We want it quickly because we think that without an elected government, no one else can represent the people and utilise them," he explained.

He also mentioned that the government has taken steps for various reforms. "These reform proposals need to be taken to parliament and passed there through debate. The public representatives must accept these reform proposals. So, the sooner the election is held, the better it will be for the country," he said.

Fakhrul also said the earlier the elections take place, the quicker the state can be reformed.

The BNP leader said the enemies of the nation are setting various traps to seize everything and undermine the revolution.

He noted that various groups are raising their demands in different places as part of the plots to destabilise the country.

The Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD-Rob) organised the programme at the Jatiya Press Club, marking the 52nd founding anniversary of the party.

Fakhrul said foreign journalists, especially from India, now ask him whether Dr Muhammad Yunus has failed and is unable to run the state. "I tell them there is no question of it. The people of the country trust him. He is running the country wonderfully."

He, however, said they get a little worried with the remarks of some advisers. "I hope the advisers who are in government don't say anything or do anything that can mislead the people."

The BNP leader voiced annoyance over local government advisor AF Hassan Ariff's comment that the term of the government should be four years.

"That's not something he should say. They [the government] have formed commissions that would propose, and then the people will decide if they accept. But if the person sitting in power says that the tenure of the government will be four years, then there is pressure," he observed.