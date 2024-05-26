History to testify how Khaleda is being deprived of treatment abroad: Mirza Abbas

Accusing the government of pushing BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia toward death, party senior leader Mirza Abbas today said history will testify how a former prime minister is "being intentionally killed" by depriving her of advanced treatment abroad.

"About whom we're talking about, she [Khaleda Zia] is not here among us. She is not allowed to come before us and she is not allowed to speak up," he said.

Addressing a publication ceremony of a book written on the life and struggles of Khaleda Zia, Abbas said physicians have long been advising to take the BNP chief abroad immediately, giving up hope for her recovery in Bangladesh.

Abbas, a BNP standing committee member, also warned that those who are committing a crime by preventing Khaleda from receiving life-saving overseas treatment will be held accountable and brought to trial when the winds of justice shift in their favour.

Eti Publications hosted a ceremony at a city hotel to unveil the cover of the Bengali edition of journalist Mahfuz Ullah's English book "Begum Khaleda Zia: Her Life, Her Story". The translation of the 670-page book was done by Shahriar Sultan.