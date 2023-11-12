‘His remark doesn’t reflect people’s desire’

Rizvi on Chinese envoy’s comment about polls as per constitution

BNP yesterday said the Chinese Ambassa-dor Yao Wen's recent comment on Bangladesh's next national election does not reflect the hopes and aspirations of people.

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, in a statement, urged China to give importance to the desires and interests of the people of Bangladesh.

"In fact, Ambassador Wen's comment that China wants to see the upcoming elections in Bangladesh as per the constitution does not reflect the will or aspirations of people," he said.

The BNP leader said a large section of the people in Bangladesh have not had a chance to vote in the past ten years.

"So, the country's vast population wants a free, fair, inclusive and credible election not under the authoritarian Sheikh Hasina regime, but under a polls-time neutral government," he said.

Rizvi said the Chinese ambassador's remarks come at a time when the entire nation in unison is demanding the installation of a polls-time impartial government and BNP is carrying out a peaceful movement in an effort to restore people's voting rights and democratic values.

"We welcome his concern about Bangladesh. At the same time, we would like to remind [him] that BNP, the party that introduced multi-party democracy in Bangladesh, is always committed to the constitution, which is approved and accepted by people," he said.