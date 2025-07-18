Hidden anti-democracy conspirators lurking in the shadows: BNP's AZM Zahid

The conspirators against the restoration of democracy are lurking in the shadows, said BNP Standing Committee member AZM Zahid Hossain today, urging everyone to remain alert.

"Even those among us who are plotting to undermine democracy are lurking in the shadows. It is our duty today to expose their true character," said BNP leader Zahid.

He made these remarks at a rally in front of the Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka, organised by the Bangladesh Sammilito Peshajibi Parishad.

He also said, "They are tagging our leader Tarique Rahman [BNP acting chairman] with various labels. Do you not stop to think for a moment about what you are doing? Why are you trying to play with fire?"

"Why are you trying to destroy the country's political culture? Everyone must remain alert, everyone must stay patient. We must not fall into their [the conspirators] provocations," he added.

Addressing those opposed to unity, Zahid said, "Do politics, come to the field. The BNP and like-minded parties have brought forward with united programmes. If you have any programme, bring it forward. There's no news of any programme from your side. Yet at every turn, you talk about PR [proportional representation], at every turn, you demand local government elections."

"The fight for democracy is for the national election. The fight for democracy is not for local government elections. Why are you creating conflict and division by saying all this now? It means you want to delay the return of democracy – perhaps because you have other benefits in its absence."

"Remember, if you try to keep the people powerless for too long, they will erupt in fury. And when they do, you will be burned to ashes in that very fire," he added.

Referring to the NCP's programme at Gopalganj, BNP leader Zahid said, "Whether you call it the march for Gopalganj or a long march, I would say the law enforcement agencies and the government have failed there."

"Just yesterday, there was a beautiful programme in Faridpur, nothing happened there… Gopalganj, Faridpur, Rajbari – they're all nearby. You went to Narail, and nothing happened. You're travelling across the country, and nothing has happened anywhere – so why is it happening there?" the BNP leader asked.

"So yes, it's fair to put blame on the accomplices of the autocrats," he added.

The BNP leader questioned how miscreants continue to carry out such incidents despite the deployment of the army with magistracy power, the presence of RAB, and other law enforcement agencies in the field.

"How did these incidents happen — the people of this country want to know today. Are you truly sincere about preventing such incidents? Or are you just saying one thing or something going on in your mind?" he asked.