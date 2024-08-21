Help the govt carry out reforms

Tarique tells BNP rank and file

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman yesterday urged party leaders and activists to ensure effective state reforms and said he believes the interim government will hold elections in due time.

The exiled politician made the remarks in a video message from London, state-run BSS news agency reports.

Tarique also said that a government accountable to the people "must be established by their vote to ensure their participation in the desired state reform to make the democratic rules and regulation sustainable".

So, it is the time to establish accountability-based democracy in the country, he said.

The BNP acting chief said political changeover does not mean only the handover of state power, but the qualitative change of state and politics, for which people's political and economic empowerment is a must.

"Ensuring every citizen's right to vote is the main tool of the people's political empowerment," he said.

"Let us play our responsible role from our respective positions to ensure effective state reforms and establish the discrimination-free democratic state desired by the youth, shunning the path of revenge and vengeance," Tarique said.

He described the deposed Awami League government as "the fallen anti-people forces" and called for bringing them to book to uphold the spirit of the student-led uprising.

The BNP acting chief credited the "ally force of the movement", alluding to his party, for "timely steps" to prevent the Sheikh Hasina government from making the situation worse.

He welcomed the interim government's initiative to prepare a list of the victims of violence during the uprising and extend necessary support to their families. They should be given a state reception and honour, he added. The BNP acting chairman also backed the demand for observing August 5 as a national day.

He slated Hasina for "grasping the freedom of the press" and called on the media to question her activities.

"The people expect the newspapers to write fearlessly that 'Hasina fled'. If any media adopt any evil strategy to use different words instead of 'Hasina fled', it will make your freedom of conscience questionable to the people," he said.

He said the media should also broadcast special programmes on the suffering of the victims of enforced disappearance, murder and abduction in the last 15 years.

"Ask why the investigation into the case of Sagar-Runi murders has not been completed even in one era," he said.

Continuous reporting on Hasina's wrongdoings will stop people from taking the same path in future, according to him.

EXTRADITE HASINA: FAKHRUL

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday asked India to extradite Hasina for her trial as per the people's demand.

"It is our call to you that you should hand her over to the government of Bangladesh in a legal way," he said after paying tribute to party founder Ziaur Rahman in Dhaka.

"Staying there, she [Hasina] has started various plots to thwart the revolution that happened in Bangladesh," he alleged.