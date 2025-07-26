Hefazat leaders meet Yunus, seek compensation for Shapla Chattar victims

Leaders of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh met Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus today and discussed various issues, including appropriate compensation for those affected by the Shapla Chattar incident that took place 12 years ago.

The meeting was held at the state guest house Jamuna in the evening, said Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder.

During the meeting, they discussed the need for fair compensation for those affected by the Shapla Chattar incident, and the importance of collecting and preserving all related information and evidence.

They also talked about taking the necessary steps to initiate an investigation into the attack on Hefazat's rally on May 5, 2013 through the UN.

Besides, the meeting reviewed the progress in withdrawing false cases filed against Hefazat leaders, activists and Islamic scholars during the "fascist regime".

Hefazat leaders Maulana Khulil Ahmed Quraishi, Maulana Sajedur Rahman, Mufti Jasim Uddin, Maulana Mahfuzul Haque, Maulana Mohiuddin Rabbani, Maulana Mamunul Haque, Maulana Ahmad Ali Qasemi, Mufti Monir Hossain Qasemi, Maulana Azizul Haque Islamabadi, Mufti Bashir Ullah, and Mufti Kefayetullah Azhari attended the meeting.

Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain, Energy Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, and Industry Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan were also present at the meeting.